MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) Two people were killed in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad on Wednesday after a cloudburst hit several areas resulting in urban flooding, the Dawn newspaper reported.

The victims of the devastating floods are said to be a mother and her son.

"Cloudburst in Islamabad has caused flooding in various areas. Teams are clearing nullahs/roads. Hopefully we will be able to clear everything in an hour," the office of Islamabad's deputy commissioner tweeted.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan urged citizens to stay vigilant, vowing that the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) was ready to take rapid actions.

"With the heavy monsoon rains, I want to alert and caution our citizens to take special care. I have also directed all the relevant response agencies including NDMA to be on high alert with ready and rapid emergency response actions," Khan wrote on Twitter.

Following the flooding in Islamabad, the chief minister of Punjab, the country's second-largest province, issued an alert due to the threat of flooding in the city of Rawalpindi.

The Capital Development Authority launched a rescue operation across the city to clear the blocked roads. At the same time, Pakistani army troops were deployed to Rawalpindi after the local government sought the military's help.