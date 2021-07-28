UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Flooding Kills Two In Pakistan's Islamabad - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 39 seconds ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 10:30 PM

Flooding Kills Two in Pakistan's Islamabad - Reports

Two people were killed in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad on Wednesday after a cloudburst hit several areas resulting in urban flooding, the Dawn newspaper reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) Two people were killed in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad on Wednesday after a cloudburst hit several areas resulting in urban flooding, the Dawn newspaper reported.

The victims of the devastating floods are said to be a mother and her son.

"Cloudburst in Islamabad has caused flooding in various areas. Teams are clearing nullahs/roads. Hopefully we will be able to clear everything in an hour," the office of Islamabad's deputy commissioner tweeted.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan urged citizens to stay vigilant, vowing that the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) was ready to take rapid actions.

"With the heavy monsoon rains, I want to alert and caution our citizens to take special care. I have also directed all the relevant response agencies including NDMA to be on high alert with ready and rapid emergency response actions," Khan wrote on Twitter.

Following the flooding in Islamabad, the chief minister of Punjab, the country's second-largest province, issued an alert due to the threat of flooding in the city of Rawalpindi.

The Capital Development Authority launched a rescue operation across the city to clear the blocked roads. At the same time, Pakistani army troops were deployed to Rawalpindi after the local government sought the military's help.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister Chief Minister Army Punjab Twitter Alert Rawalpindi Same Capital Development Authority All Government Rains

Recent Stories

PTI's Baryar close to victory in Sialkot by-poll: ..

37 seconds ago

EU Counts on Baghdad in Addressing Irregular Migra ..

39 seconds ago

Torrential rains play havoc in various parts of AJ ..

14 minutes ago

Five ANA soldiers returned to Afghanistan after du ..

14 minutes ago

Death toll rises to 10 in transformer blast

14 minutes ago

Gunmen kill personnel of Levies Force in Khuzdar

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.