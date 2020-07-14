Floods once again wreaked havoc in the beautiful Golan area of Chitral

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) ::The beautiful Golan Valley was once again devastated by floods and the damage caused by the floods in July last year was not even remedied when the floods came again.

Last year, the valley was hit by a catastrophic flood caused by a GLOF avalanche that destroyed all the infrastructure and the people of the area lost three precious lives while restoring the water pipeline.

This time again the flood came because of the flood and the gulf. According to the latest reports, there were no casualties in the floods but there was considerable financial loss.

The road to the Golan Heights has been destroyed, and the sidewall of the bridge has been flooded, making it impossible to get around the valley. The houses of Akbar Aziz, Abdul Aziz and Akbar Wali Shah have been completely destroyed due to the floods while a religious seminary has been partially damaged.

Similarly, the houses of Ali Noor Khan, Ismat Khan, Aman Rabi, Rehmat Nabi, Rehmat Zahir Shah have been partially damaged while the cattle sheds of Abdul Razzaq and Rehmat Zahir Shah have also been completely destroyed.

A mosque in the area was also partially damaged due to the floods, while the vehicle of a person named Ikram was also flooded.

A small hydroelectric power plant in the valley has also been damaged, while the sidewalls of three bridges have also been damaged and the road near the road has been destroyed, making it impossible to travel in the valley.

The people of the area are forced to climb the tops of the mountains on foot to take the most difficult routes to reach their homes or loved ones. Nabi Khan, a social worker in the area, says the devastation caused by last year's floods had not yet been restored when the floods hit again.

"If the government does not impose an emergency this time, it will be very difficult for people to make a living, as long as there is an avalanche, the floods will continue," he said.

Upper Gulen's ambassador Allah told media"Many of us are trapped below while our loved ones are trapped in Gulen and they are not being contacted. The administration has failed miserably to restore our communication system because there is no way to walk in this valley and no telephone or mobile phone working to seek the welfare of our families," he added.

The people of Gulen Valley have demanded a comprehensive plan from the authorities to protect their lives and property on a permanent basis as long as the glacier exists there will be a risk of flooding.