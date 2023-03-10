Flour mill fined for violation, shop sealed in Hassan Abdal

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner Hassan Abdal Dr. Sana visited the flour mills where she checked the flour quota register in the flour mill. During the checking, a heavy fine was imposed on the flour mill owners for violating the SOP.

She also visited and checked the government flour record register at various grocery stores, Assistant Commissioner sealed one store for altering the flour record register during checking.