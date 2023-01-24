UrduPoint.com

FM Arrives In Tashkent For 26th ECO Council Of Ministers' Meeting

Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2023 | 12:00 AM

TASHKENT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday arrived in Tashkent, Uzbekistan to attend the 26th meeting of Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Council of Ministers (COM).

The theme of the conference is "Year of Strengthening Connectivity".

The minister will address the council and will separately hold bilateral meetings with participating ministers of member states and other dignitaries on the sidelines of the event.

The COM is the policy-making forum of the ECO that approves the decisions and annual work plans of the organization.

The last 25th COM was held in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan in November 2021.

As a founding member, Pakistan remains strongly committed to ECO, which aims to promote effective regional cooperation, with a special focus on communications, trade, culture and connectivity.

Later, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto met with the Acting foreign minister of Uzbekistan.

The two ministers agreed to further enhance mutually beneficial cooperation in all fields with a special focus on trade, energy and regional connectivity.

