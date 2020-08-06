UrduPoint.com
FM Asks OIC, Muslim Ummah To Be United On Kashmir Issue

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 35 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 12:04 PM

FM asks OIC, Muslim Ummah to be united on Kashmir issue

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says that Pakistan is always ready to sacrifice for the security and protection of Saudi Arabia and it was time they did the same.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 6th, 2020) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi urged the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and Muslim ummah to come together on the Kashmir issue, saying Pakistan was always ready to sacrifice for the security and protection of Saudi Arabia and it was time they did the same.

Speaking to a private news channel, Qureshi said Pakistan was not in favour of aggression, but was fully prepared and would retaliate effectively if India indulged in any misadventure.

“If there is any misadventure, we will not have any choice but to retaliate.

The world should understand that Pakistan will have to react,” he said.

Responding to a question about India diverting the world’s attention, the foreign minister said, they could not rule out that possibility.

“Anything or any drama can be expected from India’s Modi government which is desperate and adventurist. But Inshaallah we are ready and prepared to respond effectively,” he remarked.

To a question about any back-channel contacts with India on the issues like Siachen and Sir Creek, he replied in the negative, adding, no talks could be held in such an environment.

“Sitting with the government of Narendra Modi [for talks] is tantamount to wastage of time,” he said.

The foreign minister added that Modi had lost the battle of “hearts and minds” in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), adding that the just freedom struggle of Kashmiris could be suppressed through force.

Commenting on the laying of the foundation stone by the Indian prime minister for the construction of Ram Mandir at the site of historical Babri mosque, he said it would further hurt the soul of Muslims who were already being discriminated by various actions of the Modi government in India.

FM Qureshi said the entire Pakistan, including the government, opposition and all political forces were on the same page on the issue of Kashmir and stood with its people in their freedom struggle and their just right to self-determination.

