FM For Enhancing Of Pak-Belgium Bilateral Ties

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday said that Pakistan valued Belgium as an important partner and stressed the need for further enhancing of political, investment and trade relations between the two countries

The foreign minister met Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sophie Wilmes on the sidelines of the 76th UN General Assembly session in New York.

The foreign minister noted that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan was of crucial importance for Pakistan and the region.

He underscored that the international community must engage with positive messaging and constructive steps to avert humanitarian and economic crisis in Afghanistan, a press release said.

Foreign minister Wilmes appreciated Pakistan's support in the evacuation of the Belgian nationals from Afghanistan.

She reiterated her invitation to foreign minister Qureshi to visit Belgium.

Both the foreign ministers agreed to remain engaged on the situation in Afghanistan and to work together for promoting Pakistan-Belgium relations.

