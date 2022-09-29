UrduPoint.com

FM Highlights Pakistan's Urgent Need For Global Assistance As Flood Losses Exceed $30 Billion

Faizan Hashmi Published September 29, 2022 | 11:40 AM

FM highlights Pakistan's urgent need for global assistance as flood losses exceed $30 billion

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in a meeting with Senator James Risch, Ranking Member Senate Foreign Relations Committee,highlighted the ongoing devastating impact of the floods in Pakistan which resulted in more than one-third of the country being submerged in water.

The floods affected '33 million people, more than the population of Australia' the Foreign Minister stressed in a meeting held late Wednesday.

Appreciating the $66.1 million US assistance, he highlighted "Pkistan needs much more as initial estimates indicate damages of more than $30 billion." The Foreign Minister underscored the challenges being faced by the affected population, including impending health catastrophes, particularly outbreaks of malaria, dengue and water-borne diseases in the affected population, food insecurity and more.

He emphasized Pakistan was a victim of climate change despite being minimally responsible for greenhouse emissions.

Pakistan was committed to building back better and greener climate resilient infrastructure but the scale of the calamity necessitated international support.

Bilawal said the US Congress had historically stood by Pakistan in natural disasters and urged continuing cooperation.

Referring to 'people in waist deep waters searching for signs of their devastated towns', the Senator empathised with the Foreign Minister on the devastation wreaked by the floods.

Both sides also discussed regional issues, including the need for a peaceful, stable Afghanistan.

The Foreign Minister invited the Senator to visit Pakistan to witness the first-hand impact of the floods.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Senate Dengue Australia Water Visit Congress Billion Million

Recent Stories

FM Bilawal meets Senator Robert Menendez in Washin ..

FM Bilawal meets Senator Robert Menendez in Washington DC

2 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29th September 2022

2 hours ago
 US Military Official Denies US Involvement in Nord ..

US Military Official Denies US Involvement in Nord Stream Pipeline Sabotage

11 hours ago
 Pakistan to seek financial support from UN to cont ..

Pakistan to seek financial support from UN to continue relief works: Munir Akram ..

11 hours ago
 US Defense Officials Say Delivery of New HIMARS to ..

US Defense Officials Say Delivery of New HIMARS to Ukraine Will Take a Few Years

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.