FM hopeful China visit to further strengthen bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday expressed confidence that his visit to China would further strengthen bilateral fraternal relations between the two countries.

In a video statement before leaving for China on a two-day visit, the foreign minister said bilateral strategic agenda would be discussed in his meeting with the Chinese counterpart.

Foreign Minister Qureshi, visiting at the invitation of State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi is accompanied by Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and senior officials, left here for China.

The foreign minister said the two sides would exchange views on the situation in Afghanistan and the region.

Qureshi mentioned that a detailed meeting on the progress made so far on the projects related to China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and its future strategy would be held.

He said the Pak-China friendship, which had entered the seventh decade, was emerging as a strong strategic partnership.

The Foreign Office termed the visit a part of the high-level exchanges between Pakistan and China.

During the visit, both sides will inter alia discuss further deepening of bilateral relations, focus on cooperation in the high quality development under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), defence and security cooperation, Covid-19 vaccines, counter-terrorism and regional and international issues of mutual interest.

"The visit will play an important role in further strengthening Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership and will expand strategic communication and coordination with China on a range of issues," the FO said.

This year, Pakistan and China are celebrating the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

More than 100 celebratory events have been planned of which over 60 events have already been held so far. These celebrations have immensely contributed to injecting a fresh vigour and warmth in the traditional friendship.

Pakistan and China are the closest friends and staunch partners. The time-tested Pakistan-China relationship is based on unparalleled mutual trust, understanding and commonality of interests. Both sides are fully committed to building closer China-Pakistan Community of Shared Future.