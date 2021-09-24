UrduPoint.com

FM, Japanese Counterpart Discuss Bilateral Ties, Situation In Afghanistan

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday met the Foreign Minister of Japan, Motegi Toshimitsu, on the sidelines of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly in New York

The two Foreign Ministers exchanged views on bilateral relations between Pakistan and Japan as well as on other issues of mutual interest including the situation in Afghanistan.

The Foreign Minister underscored that Pakistan attaches great importance to its political and economic relationship with Japan. He added that Pakistan views Japan as a trusted development partner.

Recalling that the year 2022 will mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, the Foreign Minister called for exploring further avenues to deepen the Pakistan-Japan bilateral relationship in all spheres.

Foreign Minister Qureshi shared with his Japanese counterpart Pakistan's perspective on the recent developments in Afghanistan.

He emphasized that the establishment of sustainable peace and stability in Afghanistan was of paramount importance for the region and required active engagement on the part of the international community, especially to avert the unfolding of a humanitarian and economic crisis.

Foreign Minister Qureshi handed over to Foreign Minister Toshimitsu a Dossier containing evidences of India's grave violations of human rights, international humanitarian law and UN Security Council resolutions in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

