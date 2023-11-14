Open Menu

FM Jilani Congratulates David Cameron For Becoming UK's Foreign Minister

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 14, 2023 | 04:59 PM

FM Jilani congratulates David Cameron for becoming UK's foreign minister

Jalil Abbas Jillani says he is looking forward to working with him to further strengthen bilateral relations and collaborating on global challenges.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 14th, 2023) Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani has congratulated David Cameron on his appointment as the UK's Foreign Secretary.

In a tweet today, he said he is looking forward to working with him to further strengthen bilateral relations and collaborating on global challenges.

The development took place a day after UK PM Sunak sacked Home Secretary Suella Braverman.

