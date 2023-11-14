(@Abdulla99267510)

Jalil Abbas Jillani says he is looking forward to working with him to further strengthen bilateral relations and collaborating on global challenges.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 14th, 2023) Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani has congratulated David Cameron on his appointment as the UK's Foreign Secretary.

In a tweet today, he said he is looking forward to working with him to further strengthen bilateral relations and collaborating on global challenges.

The development took place a day after UK PM Sunak sacked Home Secretary Suella Braverman.