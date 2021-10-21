UrduPoint.com

FM Qureshi Arrives In Kabul

Shah Mahmood Qureshi will hold talks with Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and call on leadership of the interim government in Kabul.

KABUL: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 21st, 2021) Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, leading a high-level delegation, arrived in Kabul on Thursday.

During the one-day visit, Shah Mahmood Qureshi will hold talks with Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and call on leadership of the interim government in Kabul. He will meet other Afghan dignitaries as well.

The talks between the two sides will cover the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and focus on ways and means to deepen cooperation in diverse areas.

Utilizing the opportunity, the Foreign Minister will share Pakistan's perspective on issues of regional peace and stability.

The Foreign Minister's visit reflects Pakistan's consistent policy of supporting the brotherly Afghan people, deepening bilateral trade and economic relations, and facilitating closer people-to-people contacts.

