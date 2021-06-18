FM reiterates Pakistan’s unwavering support for Palestinian cause

(@fidahassanain)

ANKARA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 18th, 2021) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has reiterated Pakistan's unwavering support for the Palestinian cause.

He was talking to Palestinian Foreign Minister Dr. Riyad Al Maliki on the side-lines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Turkey today (Friday).

Shah Mahmood Qureshi underscored the importance of two-state solution to the Palestine issue, based on pre-1967 borders under the relevant UNSC resolutions for sustainable peace in the region.

He also expressed strong concerns on the latest Israeli strikes against Gaza after the recent ceasefire.

The Palestinian Foreign Minister briefed Shah Mahmood Qureshi on the latest situation in Palestinian Occupied Territories.

He also conveyed deep appreciation on behalf of the Palestinian President and people of Palestine to the Foreign Minister for proactively taking up the case of Palestine at the UN General Assembly during the recent Israeli aggression against Gaza.

Both Foreign Ministers exchanged views on rising Islamophobia and agreed on the need for evolving a joint strategy to counter discrimination against all religious faiths, particularly against Muslims.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi also extended an invitation to the Palestinian Foreign Minister to visit Pakistan.

Riyad Al Maliki accepted the invitation and responded that he looked forward to visiting Pakistan in the near future.