FM Saddened Over Deaths Of Pakistanis In Iran
Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2024 | 10:20 PM
Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani Saturday said that he was saddened over the death of Pakistanis in Iran in a terrorist attack
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani Saturday said that he was saddened over the death of Pakistanis in Iran in a terrorist attack.
In a post on X, he said, “This heinous attack is an attempt to spoil relations between Pakistan and Iran by our common enemies. While offering condolences to the families of victims, urge the Iranian govt for action.”
Pakistan's ambassador to Iran Muhammad Mudassir in a post said he was deeply shocked by the horrifying killing of 9 Pakistanis in Saravan.
“The embassy will extend full support to bereaved families.
Counsel Zahidan is already on his way to the incident site & hospital where injured are under treatment.We called upon Iran to extend full cooperation in the matter.”
Earlier in another post, the ambassador said, “Greatly honoured to present credentials to HE Ebrahim Raisi, President of Iran in an exclusive ceremony gracefully held at Presidency today. HE Raisi desired to solidify ties with Pakistan.I reiterated Pakistan's commitment to elevate ties of Pakistan and Iran to new heights building stronger foundations.”
Recent Stories
ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for February 8 elections
Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election
Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Ira ..
Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cortina
FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, mastermind held
ECP issues notices, imposes fines for violations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Solangi grieved over demise of Senior Anchorperson Iram Chaudhary
Football: Spanish La Liga results
Balochistan’s Apex body reviews measures to hold peaceful polls
Mushaal Mullick briefs business community on 100-day HR plan
SU announces admissions to leftover, Bachelor degree, LLB 5 year program under s ..
CM performs Umrah, prays for country
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for February 8 elections47 seconds ago
-
Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election2 minutes ago
-
Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Iran14 minutes ago
-
FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, mastermind held7 minutes ago
-
ECP issues notices, imposes fines for violations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa7 minutes ago
-
Solangi grieved over demise of Senior Anchorperson Iram Chaudhary7 minutes ago
-
Balochistan’s Apex body reviews measures to hold peaceful polls3 minutes ago
-
Mushaal Mullick briefs business community on 100-day HR plan3 minutes ago
-
SU announces admissions to leftover, Bachelor degree, LLB 5 year program under special self-finance ..3 minutes ago
-
CM performs Umrah, prays for country3 minutes ago
-
Governor highlights significance of justice to establish law abiding society3 hours ago
-
DC chaired meeting on preparations for general election3 hours ago