Open Menu

FM Saddened Over Deaths Of Pakistanis In Iran

Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2024 | 10:20 PM

FM saddened over deaths of Pakistanis in Iran

Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani Saturday said that he was saddened over the death of Pakistanis in Iran in a terrorist attack

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani Saturday said that he was saddened over the death of Pakistanis in Iran in a terrorist attack.

In a post on X, he said, “This heinous attack is an attempt to spoil relations between Pakistan and Iran by our common enemies. While offering condolences to the families of victims, urge the Iranian govt for action.”

Pakistan's ambassador to Iran Muhammad Mudassir in a post said he was deeply shocked by the horrifying killing of 9 Pakistanis in Saravan.

“The embassy will extend full support to bereaved families.

Counsel Zahidan is already on his way to the incident site & hospital where injured are under treatment.We called upon Iran to extend full cooperation in the matter.”

Earlier in another post, the ambassador said, “Greatly honoured to present credentials to HE Ebrahim Raisi, President of Iran in an exclusive ceremony gracefully held at Presidency today. HE Raisi desired to solidify ties with Pakistan.I reiterated Pakistan's commitment to elevate ties of Pakistan and Iran to new heights building stronger foundations.”

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Attack Terrorist Iran Saravan SITE Post Government

Recent Stories

ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for Febru ..

ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for February 8 elections

47 seconds ago
 Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election

Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election

2 minutes ago
 Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani natio ..

Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Ira ..

14 minutes ago
 Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cort ..

Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cortina

7 minutes ago
 FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, m ..

FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, mastermind held

7 minutes ago
 ECP issues notices, imposes fines for violations i ..

ECP issues notices, imposes fines for violations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

7 minutes ago
Solangi grieved over demise of Senior Anchorperson ..

Solangi grieved over demise of Senior Anchorperson Iram Chaudhary

7 minutes ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga results

Football: Spanish La Liga results

7 minutes ago
 Balochistan’s Apex body reviews measures to hold ..

Balochistan’s Apex body reviews measures to hold peaceful polls

3 minutes ago
 Mushaal Mullick briefs business community on 100-d ..

Mushaal Mullick briefs business community on 100-day HR plan

3 minutes ago
 SU announces admissions to leftover, Bachelor degr ..

SU announces admissions to leftover, Bachelor degree, LLB 5 year program under s ..

3 minutes ago
 CM performs Umrah, prays for country

CM performs Umrah, prays for country

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan