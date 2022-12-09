SINGAPORE, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday met the Singaporean President Halimah Yacob during his official visit to Singapore and discussed enhanced engagement and mutually beneficial cooperation.

Bilawal, who arrived in Singapore on Thursday on an official visit, shared Pakistan desire to intensify cooperation with Associated of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also held a meeting with his Singaporean counterpart Dr. Vivian Balakrishnan and reviewed the state of bilateral relations. The two sides agreed to enhance bilateral engagements and cooperation.

The foreign minister visited the headquarters of multinational technology conglomerate Meta (Facebook) Asia-Pacific in Singapore.

He highlighted the achievements and huge potential of the information technology sector in Pakistan and expressed keen desire for enhanced cooperation between Meta and Pakistan.