UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FM Thanks OIC Envoys For Strong Support During 47th CFM Session In Niamey

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 12:42 AM

FM thanks OIC Envoys for strong support during 47th CFM Session in Niamey

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday met the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Envoys based in Islamabad to thank them for OIC's strong and unequivocal support during the 47th Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) Session in Niamey

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ):Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday met the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Envoys based in Islamabad to thank them for OIC's strong and unequivocal support during the 47th Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) Session in Niamey.

He underlined that the unanimous adoption of a strong and comprehensive Resolution on the Jammu & Kashmir dispute, explicit reiteration of the OIC's principled position in the Niamey Declaration, and presentation of the Report on the visit of the Secretary General's Special Envoy for Jammu and Kashmir to Pakistan and AJK reaffirmed the centrality of the Jammu & Kashmir dispute for OIC and Muslim Ummah.

The Foreign Minister also thanked the OIC countries for their support in adoption of other resolutions of importance to Pakistan, including: Safeguarding the Rights of Muslim Minorities in non-OIC States and Destruction of Babri Masjid and Protection of Islamic Holy Places.

He also expressed gratitude for the adoption of the Pakistan-sponsored Resolution on combating Islamophobia.

The Foreign Minister added that Pakistan looked forward to hosting the 48th Session of CFM in 2021.

He underscored that as prospective CFM Chair and member of the Executive Committee, Pakistan will constructively engage with the entire OIC membership to promote unity, peace and prosperity among the Muslim Ummah.

President AJK Sardar Masood Khan thanked the OIC for its consistent support for the Kashmir cause and solidarity in the wake of the grave situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The OIC is the second-largest inter-governmental organization after the United Nations with 57 members and five observer states, spanning over four continents. It also represents the collective voice of Muslim Ummah. Pakistan is a founding member of the OIC.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Islamabad Resolution United Nations Visit Jammu Niamey Sardar Masood Khan Azad Jammu And Kashmir Mosque Muslim Unity Foods Limited OIC

Recent Stories

UAE underscores commitment to working with regiona ..

16 minutes ago

US Court Reschedules Russian National Tyurin's Sen ..

16 minutes ago

US Sentences Romanian Hacker, Counterfeiter to 40 ..

4 minutes ago

Arrests in Yerevan Underway as Protesters Block St ..

4 minutes ago

Russia Presided Over OPEC+ Meeting Alone for First ..

4 minutes ago

W.Africa facing worst food insecurity in decades: ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.