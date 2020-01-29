UrduPoint.com
FO Confirms Two Mortar Shells From Afghanistan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 01:48 PM

Torkham border between Pakistan and Afghanistan has been closed due to security reasons soon after the mortar attacks.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 29th, 2020) In what can be said an attack on peaceful relations between both countries, two mortar shells were fired from Afghanistan to Pakistan here on Wednesday morning.

Addressing a press conference, Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqi confirmed that two mortar attacks were carried out on Wednesday morning from Afghanistan.

However, there was no causality due to mortar attack.

She said that Torkham border was closed due to security reasons soon after the mortar attacks and would be open soon.

