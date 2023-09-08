Open Menu

FO Hopes Interim Afghan Govt To Fulfill Its Obligations

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 08, 2023 | 02:49 PM

FO hopes interim Afghan Govt to fulfill its obligations

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch says Pakistan has communicated its concerns about the latest incident to the interim Afghan authorities.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 8th, 2023) Foreign Office has hoped the interim Afghan government will fulfill its obligations and deny the use of its soil by the terrorists for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan.

Responding to the queries of media persons in Islamabad today regarding the recent terrorist attack on military posts in Chitral, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistan has communicated its concerns about the latest incident to the interim Afghan authorities.

The spokesperson said Pakistan and the United States have a robust dialogue on multiple areas including on security and counter terrorism matters.

She said we have been communicating with the US and other partners both inside and outside the region about Pakistan's security concerns.

She hoped our friends and partners will understand the security compulsions that Pakistan has in this region including the threat of terrorism and the security situation because of the difficult and aggressive posture from our eastern neighbor.

The Foreign Office Spokesperson pointed out that the weaponry that is available in Afghanistan and has now reached terror entities continue to pose a threat to Pakistan. She said this situation needs international attention and everyone should assume the responsibility that they have in this regard.

She reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to eradicate the menace of terrorism.

Responding to a question, the spokesperson said we have invited our partners especially in the Gulf to come and invest in Pakistan. She said we are in touch with them in this regard.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Terrorist Afghanistan Islamabad Foreign Office United States Chitral Media From Government

Recent Stories

Govt to extend all possible support to ECP for hol ..

Govt to extend all possible support to ECP for holding general elections: PM Kak ..

6 minutes ago
 Sharjah Media City ‘Shams’ discusses role of A ..

Sharjah Media City ‘Shams’ discusses role of AI in enhancing government comm ..

7 minutes ago
 RAKEZ, Indian Economic Trade Organisation to boost ..

RAKEZ, Indian Economic Trade Organisation to boost international business collab ..

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan is the inheritor of nine thousand years o ..

Pakistan is the inheritor of nine thousand years old civilization of Mehrgarh. P ..

27 minutes ago
 NYU Abu Dhabi Institute organises events on sustai ..

NYU Abu Dhabi Institute organises events on sustainable environment

37 minutes ago
 Wrestling world mourns passing of General Adnan

Wrestling world mourns passing of General Adnan

1 hour ago
Russia keen to strengthen cooperation with Pakista ..

Russia keen to strengthen cooperation with Pakistan in energy sector

2 hours ago
 Nelson Mandela Talent Hunt Program – Final Selec ..

Nelson Mandela Talent Hunt Program – Final Selection

2 hours ago
 ATC sends Pervez Elahi to jail on 14-day judicial ..

ATC sends Pervez Elahi to jail on 14-day judicial remand in terror case

2 hours ago
 Public continues to suffer due to political leader ..

Public continues to suffer due to political leaders' collective pursuit to power ..

3 hours ago
 SC turns down PDM-govt objections in audio leaks c ..

SC turns down PDM-govt objections in audio leaks case

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of North Macedo ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of North Macedonia on Independence Day

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan