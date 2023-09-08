FO hopes interim Afghan Govt to fulfill its obligations

(@Abdulla99267510)

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch says Pakistan has communicated its concerns about the latest incident to the interim Afghan authorities.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 8th, 2023) Foreign Office has hoped the interim Afghan government will fulfill its obligations and deny the use of its soil by the terrorists for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan.

Responding to the queries of media persons in Islamabad today regarding the recent terrorist attack on military posts in Chitral, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistan has communicated its concerns about the latest incident to the interim Afghan authorities.

The spokesperson said Pakistan and the United States have a robust dialogue on multiple areas including on security and counter terrorism matters.

She said we have been communicating with the US and other partners both inside and outside the region about Pakistan's security concerns.

She hoped our friends and partners will understand the security compulsions that Pakistan has in this region including the threat of terrorism and the security situation because of the difficult and aggressive posture from our eastern neighbor.

The Foreign Office Spokesperson pointed out that the weaponry that is available in Afghanistan and has now reached terror entities continue to pose a threat to Pakistan. She said this situation needs international attention and everyone should assume the responsibility that they have in this regard.

She reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to eradicate the menace of terrorism.

Responding to a question, the spokesperson said we have invited our partners especially in the Gulf to come and invest in Pakistan. She said we are in touch with them in this regard.