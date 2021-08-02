The Foreign Office spokesperson on Monday regretted a certain section of media for misquoting and twisting the remarks of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi about the need for peace and stability in Afghanistan through an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned process

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :The Foreign Office spokesperson on Monday regretted a certain section of media for misquoting and twisting the remarks of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi about the need for peace and stability in Afghanistan through an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned process.

FO Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri in response to media queries on the foreign minister's comments regarding IS (daesh) and Talibans said, "His remarks cannot be in anyway be misconstrued as advocacy for a particular side in the Afghan conflict".

"In fact, the Foreign Minister clearly spoke about consensus among the international community, the regional players and the Afghans themselves against the menace of terrorism," the FO spokesperson said.

He said, "We have repeatedly stated that Pakistan has no favourites in Afghanistan. We see all sides in the conflict as Afghans who need to decide about their future themselves."He said Pakistan would continue to play a constructive facilitation role in the Afghan peace process.

"Pakistan reiterates that right now, all energies should be focused on finding an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement to the conflict in Afghanistan," he added.