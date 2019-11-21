FO says death certificate of Col Zahir is fake

(@fidahassanain)

Some hostile agencies made an attempt to subvert and spread misinformation among the masses.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 21st, 2019) Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday rejected death certificate of former military Colonel Zahir that went viral on social media, terming it fake.

Through a weekly briefing at Office of Ministry of foreign affairs, Dr Muhammad Faisal said death certificate of missing former Military Colonel Habib Zahir being circulated on social media was fake. He said the certificate was an attempt by hostile agencies to subvert and spread misinformation among the masses.

Colonel Retired Habib Zahir was allegedly abducted by unknown kidnappers in Nepal.

Zahir’s family said that he had posted his CV on LinkedIn and the UN website for a job. Soon after that, he received a call and email from Mr. Mark wherein he was told that he had been shortlisted for the job of Vice President. The family said that he was asked to visit Kathmandu, Nepal for which he was sent air-ticket for Lahore-Oman-Kathmandu by Oman Airlines for an interview on 6 April 2017. On the same day, the family said, he messaged his wife from his cell-phone intimating that he had landed safely at Lumbini after which his mobile appeared switched off and his family lost contact with him.

Talking to the reporters, Dr Muhammad Faisal said that investigations revealed that the UK cell number of Mr. Mark was fake as it was an internet/computer-generated number. The website through which he was contacted was operated from India and later was shut down, he said. He also said that the government of Nepal constituted a special team to look into his disappearance but there has not been any progress in the matter so far.

“Lumbini, the area from where Zahir disappeared, is just 5 kilometers away from Indian border,” said the spokesperson. He said the Indian government was repeatedly requested for assistance in locating him but no response received from Indian side. Zahir’s family, the spokesperson said, was in distress and they also approached the UN’s Working group on Enforced Involuntary Disappearances in Geneva for assistance in locating him.