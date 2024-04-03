Open Menu

 Following IHC, LHC Judges Receive Threatening Letters

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 03, 2024 | 01:43 PM

The latest reports say that Justice Shujaat Ali Khan, Justice Bilal Hassan and Justice Aalia Neelum have received the letters.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 3rd, 2024) Following the issuance of threatening letters to judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), a similar incident has occurred involving three judges from the Lahore High Court (LHC).

The registrar's office of LHC confirmed that the judges receiving threats include Justice Shujaat Ali Khan, Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan, and Justice Aalia Neelum. In response, officials from the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and senior police officials promptly arrived at the Lahore High Court premises to bolster security measures. It was further noted that these three judges are part of the administrative committee.

This development coincided with the Supreme Court's seven-member bench addressing the matter of the threatening letters sent to the judges of the Islamabad High Court. Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa led the bench comprising Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel, Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Musarrat Hilali and Naeem Akhtar Afghan.

The CJP emphasized a firm stance against any interference in judicial affairs, expressing grave concern over the situation.

“The interference into the judicial matters will not be tolerated,” remarked CJP Isa.

Earlier this week, in response to a petition signed by around 300 lawyers from various bar associations nationwide, urging Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa to utilize the Supreme Court's suo motu powers under Article 184(3) of the Constitution, the Supreme Court initiated proceedings regarding the aforementioned letters.

The lawyers expressed dissatisfaction with the proposed inquiry commission led by former Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Tassaduq Hussain Jilani, to investigate the allegations.

It was disclosed that the Chief Justice referred the matter to a judges' committee, comprised of himself and the three most senior judges of the Supreme Court, under the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act 2023, for further deliberation and the formation of a bench to hear the case. Subsequently, the committee decided to invoke suo motu jurisdiction under Article 184(3) of the Constitution and scheduled the hearing for April 3rd.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) six judges including a female judge penned a letter to the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC), highlighting threats and challenges they were facing.

They also revealed instances of interference and pressure from the agencies regarding various cases. Furthermore, on Tuesday, eight judges of the IHC received threatening letters containing anthrax and peculiar symbols, prompting heightened security measures for the judges.

