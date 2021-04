Food Authority recovers 1500ltr substandard health oil from Dir

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority (KPFSA) during an operation on Monfday in Wari Bazaar area of Upper Dir recovered 1500 liters of substandard health oil and sealed a shop

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority (KPFSA) during an operation on Monfday in Wari Bazaar area of Upper Dir recovered 1500 liters of substandard health oil and sealed a shop.

According to spokesman of Food Authority during the crackdowns against adulteration, two bakeries were sealed for violating hygiene norms.

The action was taken on the instructions of Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority Shah Rukh Ali Khan.

The food safety teams inspected various food-related businesses in Peshawar, Lakki Marwat, Lower Kurram and recovered 35 kg of unhealthy spices from Lakki Marwat and 20 kg China salt from Bannu.