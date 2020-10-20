(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Roof top of Damdama, a highest place in the heart of the city atop the historical Qasim fort mound would soon be emitting appetizing aroma once the plan of local administration to open a model food point becomes operational there.

Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood has taken another step to add to the charm of the city of saints inviting bids from famous food brands/companies to open their food outlet at Damdama, said an official release.

Damdama was among the historical buildings i.e monuments that decorated the historical Qasim fort mound along with the mausoleum of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya Multani and mausoleum of Shah Rukn-e-Alam.

It was, however, demolished and replaced by a modern structure that also housed an art gallery depicting the history and heritage of Multan that is considered among the oldest living cities on earth.

Commissioner said, metropolitan corporation Multan (MCM) would hold the auction on November 4 to develop Damdama roof-top as a 'family restaurant'. It would add to the beauty of Multan and provide recreational facility to the citizens besides tourists from other areas.

He said that it would also help highlight Multan culture and promote tourism. Commissioner said, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was taking concrete steps to promote tourism in Punjab, it added.