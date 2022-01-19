UrduPoint.com

Food Dept Imposes Rs 12.6m Fine On Flour Mills Over Poor Cleanliness

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 19, 2022 | 01:18 PM

Food dept imposes Rs 12.6m fine on flour mills over poor cleanliness

Food department has raided against flour mills and imposed Rs 12.6 million fine over various charges like poor cleanliness, mismanagement in wheat quota and others

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Food department has raided against flour mills and imposed Rs 12.6 million fine over various charges like poor cleanliness, mismanagement in wheat quota and others.

District Food Controller (DFC), Ahmad Javed, told APP here on Wednesday that there were 64 flour mills across the district and food department teams took 93 actions against the flour mills over complaints and cancelled the licenses of two flour mills and suspended nine others till improvement and heavy fines were also imposed to them during last three months.

He said that the action was taken against the flour mills over poor cleanliness, mismanagement in government wheat quota, flour samples rejected from laboratory, less grinding against fixed quota and other charges.

He said that the action against flour mills would continue to ensure availability of flour in the market on controlled rates.

