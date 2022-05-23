Foolproof security being provided to anti-polio health workers: DIG

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Lahore Sohail Chaudhry Monday said that foolproof security was being provided to polio health workers during polio eradication campaign, launched in the provincial capital.

He said that more than 1,162 police personnel were on security duty with polio workers, adding that 83 mobile patrolling teams and 498 motorcycle patrolling teams had been deputed to ensure the security of health workers.

He directed the officers of all divisions to personally review the security arrangements of anti-polio teams and said that no negligence would be tolerated in security of the anti-polio teams.

The anti-polio emergency desks had also been set up in the divisional offices, he maintained.