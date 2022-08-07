UrduPoint.com

Foreign Funding Received By Imran Proven: Talal Ch

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 07, 2022 | 06:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2022 ) :Former state minister and central leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Muhammad Talal Chaudhry has said it has been proven now that Imran Khan received funding from American, Israeli and Indian citizens.

Addressing a press conference along with PML-N leader and Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Information & Broadcasting Chaudhry Muhammad Shahbaz Babar here on Sunday, he said Fawad Chaudhry claimed that no one could punish Imran Khan. "If he is above the law," Talal asked and added that it was impossible that a cycle-snatcher was sent to jail, but a person receiving Dollars from abroad illegally was allowed to go Scot free. He claimed that Imran Khan had run his election campaign with the prohibited funding.

Talal said Imran Khan was a terrified person and he could not bring any revolution. He said Imran Khan had claimed on record that he would not get any dictation after becoming prime minister, but then he admitted that "I was directed to appoint the chief election commissioner".

He said Imran Khan had double standard: on the one hand, he was protesting against America, and on the other getting benefits from US nationals and government.

Responding to a question, he said that a JIT (Joint investigation team) in Model Town case had already been constituted.

To another query, he said the PDM (Pakistan Democratic Movement) would announce the date for fresh election in the country.

