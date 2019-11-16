Foreign Minister expresses grief, sorrow over Tharparkar deaths

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi expressed grief and sorrow over loss of lives and cattles owing to lightening and rains in Sindh specially in Tharparkar.

In a message issued by Babul Quresh here on Friday evening, the Foreign Minister said that they shared the grief of people of Tharparkar and other areas of Sindh due to stormy rains and striking of lightening.

He contacted the provincial and local leadership of PTI and directed it to begin relief activities at the earliest and extend complete support to the affected people.