UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Foreign Minister Expresses Grief, Sorrow Over Tharparkar Deaths

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 12:10 AM

Foreign Minister expresses grief, sorrow over Tharparkar deaths

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi expressed grief and sorrow over loss of lives and cattles owing to lightening and rains in Sindh specially in Tharparkar.

In a message issued by Babul Quresh here on Friday evening, the Foreign Minister said that they shared the grief of people of Tharparkar and other areas of Sindh due to stormy rains and striking of lightening.

He contacted the provincial and local leadership of PTI and directed it to begin relief activities at the earliest and extend complete support to the affected people.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Tharparkar Rains

Recent Stories

Tolerance integral part of UAE&#039;s foreign poli ..

41 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed attends second day of Interfaith Su ..

56 minutes ago

Govt to implement all court's decisions about Nawa ..

54 minutes ago

Report takes aim at lax Swiss tobacco rules

54 minutes ago

US Jury Convicts Former Trump Adviser Roger Stone ..

55 minutes ago

Principal PGMI for launching Diabetes Specialist d ..

55 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.