Foreign Ministers of KSA, UAE call on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) Adel Ahmed M. Al-Jubeir and Foreign Minister of United Arab (UAE) Emirates Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ):Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) Adel Ahmed M. Al-Jubeir and Foreign Minister of United Arab (UAE) Emirates Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here on Thursday.

Matters of mutual interest including growing bilateral ties and security situation in the region were discussed, a media release of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated.

COAS highlighted that Pakistan was proud of its special strategic and brotherly relationship with Kingdon of Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates.

Visiting dignitaries appreciated Pakistan's role for peace and stability in the region and assured of their full support to resolve the situation created by India's unilateral steps in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.