UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Foreign Ministers Of KSA, UAE Call On Chief Of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa

Umer Jamshaid 9 seconds ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 04:12 PM

Foreign Ministers of KSA, UAE call on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) Adel Ahmed M. Al-Jubeir and Foreign Minister of United Arab (UAE) Emirates Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ):Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) Adel Ahmed M. Al-Jubeir and Foreign Minister of United Arab (UAE) Emirates Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here on Thursday.

Matters of mutual interest including growing bilateral ties and security situation in the region were discussed, a media release of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated.

COAS highlighted that Pakistan was proud of its special strategic and brotherly relationship with Kingdon of Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates.

Visiting dignitaries appreciated Pakistan's role for peace and stability in the region and assured of their full support to resolve the situation created by India's unilateral steps in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Army ISPR UAE General Qamar Javed Bajwa Jammu Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Media Arab

Recent Stories

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) new domestic structur ..

6 seconds ago

Kuwait oil price up 31 cents stands at US$57.93 bp

28 minutes ago

DFID Pakistan Head Joanna Reid, lawmakers visit Si ..

33 minutes ago

President Dr Arif Alvi seeks OIC member Oman's sup ..

28 minutes ago

Vietnam Airlines secures first license for direct ..

34 minutes ago

Mongolian President Offered Trump to Call Putin to ..

34 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.