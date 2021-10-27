UrduPoint.com

Foreign Secy Sohail Mahmood Plants 3 Saplings Of Chinar To Pay Tribute To Three Generations Of Kashmiris Under Indian Siege

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 55 seconds ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 03:45 PM

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood on Wednesday planted three saplings of Chinar (maple) tree to pay tribute to the three generations of Kashmiris facing Indian oppression

The saplings of Chinar, the native tree of the Kashmir Valley, was planted in the lawns of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to observe the Kashmir Black Day.

The Foreign Secretary on the occasion said the gesture was to pay tribute to Kashmiris' struggle for self- determination and supreme sacrifices by their three generations who braved the 74 years of Illegal Indian occupation.

