UrduPoint.com

Former ISI Chief Gen Hamid Gul Remembered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 05:30 PM

Former ISI chief Gen Hamid Gul remembered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :Former Director General (DG) of Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) General Hamid Gul's sixth death anniversary was observed with reverence and respect participated by his family members and party Tehreek Jawanan Pakistan and Kashmir (TJP) activists.

General Hamid Gul in the 1980s was a military commander, and served as the head of the country's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency from 1987 to 1989, said a news release issued on the General's death anniversary remembering his historic statements about Afghanistan.

This happened during an attempt to continue the support, which eventually led to the defeat of the Soviet military and political forces during the Afghan War, it added.

General Hamid Gul was not only a general but also a man of great ingenuity and political insight.

His predictions about Afghanistan came true. In an interview with Al Jazeera tv in Doha on February 18,2010, the late military commander said that the Taliban were the future. Washington's policies in Afghanistan and Pakistan have not worked and the US military will eventually be defeated by the Taliban.

Hamid Gul had said that the Americans were defeated. "It is not necessary that their firepower and their strength be weakened but the reason is that their own people are sick and tired of being busy in Afghanistan. Now there is fatigue, there is danger, which is the worst thing for a nation. No Way for the Americans to Defeat Afghanistan," Gen Gul had said.

The New York Times published his remarks in April 2021. "Today, the Taliban have taken control of 26 provinces of Afghanistan and were near to conquer Kabul," the news release said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Hamid Gul Washington Man Doha New York Inter Services Intelligenc February April Family TV From

Recent Stories

Ajman Crown Prince issues decree restructuring Ajm ..

Ajman Crown Prince issues decree restructuring Ajman University

4 minutes ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince issues Resolution on Emiri Co ..

Sharjah Crown Prince issues Resolution on Emiri Court Director in Al Hamriyah

4 minutes ago
 UAE, Egypt conclude &#039;Zayed 3&#039; military e ..

UAE, Egypt conclude &#039;Zayed 3&#039; military exercise

1 hour ago
 ADJD licenses second batch of private notaries

ADJD licenses second batch of private notaries

1 hour ago
 UAE announces 1,189 new COVID-19 cases, 1,419 reco ..

UAE announces 1,189 new COVID-19 cases, 1,419 recoveries, 4 deaths in last 24 ho ..

2 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives Korean Consul-General

RAK Ruler receives Korean Consul-General

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.