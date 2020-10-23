UrduPoint.com
Former MNA Dr Harish Singh Joins PTI

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 12:30 AM

Former MNA Dr Harish Singh joins PTI

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Former member of the National Assembly, Dr Harish Singh on Thursday met Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan and announced to join Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI).

Dr Harish Singh belongs to Buner district and was former parliamentarian of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

In his meeting with Chief Minister at Khyber Pakhtunkwa House, Islamabad, Dr Harish Singh expressed full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is the last hope for the people to put the country on path of progress and added under Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan's leadership Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is also on the path of progress and development.

Chief Minister welcomed Dr. Harish Singh on joining PTI and said it was the only party representing aspirations of people.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is waging war against the corrupt mafia and will get rid of it forever.

Special Assistant Riaz Khan, MPA Syed Fakhr Jahan and former Tehsil Nazim Salar Khan were also present in the meeting.

