Former Prime Minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani Condemns Jaranwala Incident

Muhammad Irfan Published August 17, 2023 | 11:06 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :In a strong condemnation of the Jaranwala incident, former prime minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani termed the incident a conspiracy against interfaith harmony.

In a message issued on Thursday, Gillani asserted that this disturbing event was an affront to the nation's commitment to diversity and tolerance.

Gillani passionately stressed that all minorities in Pakistan hold equal rights and absolute freedom to practice their faith in their places of worship.

He urged law enforcement agencies to swiftly identify and bring the perpetrators responsible for this vile act to justice.

In a gesture of unity and solidarity, he conveyed a message of peace and love on behalf of the entire nation to the Christian community.

He underlined that the entire nation stands firmly by their side during this challenging time. Gillani expressed profound respect for the Christian community's contributions to Pakistan's journey towards freedom, progress, and success.

Their sacrifices, he emphasized, are not only acknowledged but treasured by the entire nation.

This incident had once again brought to the forefront the need for collective efforts to safeguard the fundamentalvalues of tolerance, coexistence, and respect for all faiths within Pakistan, he said.

