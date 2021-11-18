Fortifying parliament responsibility of political parties: governor

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Thursday that strengthening the parliament is a responsibility of all political and religious parties

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Thursday that strengthening the parliament is a responsibility of all political and religious parties.

He was addressing a ceremony and talking to the media during the launching ceremony of the electric motorcycle here at Governor's House. Waleed Dogar, chief executive officer (CEO) of Waleed Trading Company, and others were also present.

All members of the parliament should respect the National Assembly speaker and the Senate chairman, he said adding that strengthening of parliament would strengthen democracy in the country. He said it was a responsibility of all political parties to maintain a peaceful environment in the parliament, adding that in developed countries, like the United Kingdom and the United States, if the speaker would stop even the prime minister from speaking, no one would dare disobey the chair. He said that in Pakistan too, we must ensure a strong parliament and respect the NA speaker and the Senate chairman.

The governor said there was no threat to the government from the opposition. People have given mandate to the PTI government for five years, Ch Sarwar added.

Ch Sarwar said that political temperature in the country keeps going up and down, but the government is still in place and the opposition parties should also respect its mandate. He said that it was a constitutional and democratic right of the government to complete its term. He said that the next general elections would be held on time.

He said that electric transportation import would have to be promoted in Pakistan to save the country from environmental pollution.

The Punjab governor said the government was facing many challenges in the economic field but despite that, the government was taking steps to ensure maximum facilities to the business community.

He said that creation of maximum job opportunities was necessary for economic development, adding that it was possible through the launch of new industries and new projects by the business community.

The governor said that there were challenges for the government like inflation for which it was working on projects including Ehsas programme to deal with them. He said that in the coming days, the government would launch more programmes to provide relief to people.