Forum Stands Firm On Its Principled Stance On Kashmir: Mirwaiz

Umer Jamshaid 9 hours ago Sun 22nd September 2019 | 11:50 AM

Forum stands firm on its principled stance on Kashmir: Mirwaiz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :The Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and senior leader of the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL), said that the forum stands firm by its principled stand on the Kashmir dispute and stands with the people in an unprecedented situation, in Indian occupied Kashmir.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who is under house detention at his Nigeen residence in Srinagar, described as baseless the media reports that he had been released after signing a bond, reported by Kashmir Media Service.

"Mirwaiz Umar Farooq continues to be under house arrest since August 5, at his residence, as such his access to people and communication is extremely limited," the Hurriyat said in a statement circulated to the media houses.

"The Hurriyat forum stands firm by its principled stand on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir and stands with the people in this unprecedented situation that all are facing," the statement said, while describing media reports quoting sources that the forum chairman has been released after signing a bond as entirely baseless".

A close confidant of Mirwaiz, who handed over the statement of the Hurriyat forum, said, "Mirwaiz continues to be under house detention and nobody is allowed to go inside. A few days ago, one of his neighbours who had returned after performing Hajj wanted to send Mirwaiz some dates and 'Zum Zum' water but that too was not allowed by the police inside the Mirwaiz residence."Asked why the handout is being issued on a plain paper and not the proper letterhead, he disclosed that all the letterheads had been confiscated by the Indian National Investigation Agency (NIA) during previous raids on Mirwaiz and his office.

