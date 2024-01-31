Open Menu

Founder Chairman PTI, Bushra Bibi Sentenced 14-year In Toshakhana Reference

Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2024 | 11:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) An Accountability Court on Wednesday sentenced 14-year vigorous imprisonment each to former chairman PTI and his wife Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana reference.

The court also imposed a fine worth Rs787 million on the two accused and barred them for ten years to hold any public office.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir pronounced the short order in Central Jail Adiala Rawalpindi. Ex-Chairman PTI was in courtroom when the decision was announced.

The court declared that the prosecution has proved its case against the accused and there was sufficient evidence which prove their conviction.

On the occasion, the judge asked the ex-chairman PTI whether he has submitted his statement under section 342 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

The founder chairman PTI said that he has prepared the statement and prayed the court to grant sometime till his lawyers appeared.

The court, however, denied the request for time to grant time and read the short order. It may be mentioned here that the court has already abolished the right of cross-examination of witnesses by the defence lawyers.

Last month, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has filed a reference against founder PTI and his spouse for retaining a jewelry set received from Saudi crown prince against an undervalued assessment.

