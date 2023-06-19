UrduPoint.com

Fountain Made Functional In Jhal Chowk

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 19, 2023 | 11:27 PM

Fountain made functional in Jhal chowk

The Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) has made a fountain, installed alongside the canal in Jhal Chowk, functional here on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :The Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) has made a fountain, installed alongside the canal in Jhal Chowk, functional here on Monday.

According to district administration sources, the fountain has been made functional after 6-years on the special directions of Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar.

The dancing fountain in different colorful lights presented a very attractive look for the passersby.

They said that the district admin was taking various measures for the beautification of the city.

