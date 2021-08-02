UrduPoint.com

Four Afghan Smugglers Arrested, 16 Drugs Seized

Four Afghan smugglers arrested, 16 drugs seized

Police Narcotics Eradication Team (NET) on Monday in an intelligence-based operation arrested four Afghan smugglers and recovered 6 kilograms of ice-drug and 10 kilograms heroin from their possession

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Police Narcotics Eradication Team (NET) on Monday in an intelligence-based operation arrested four Afghan smugglers and recovered 6 kilograms of ice-drug and 10 kilograms heroin from their possession.

Police team acting on tip off, set up a check post at Industrial road Hayatabad.

During checking they intercepted a car coming from Khyber district and recovered drugs being smuggled to Punjab province.

They also revealed Names of other members of the network during a preliminary investigation.

Police have constituted a special team to arrest other members.

Police registered a case under the drug act and started an investigation.

