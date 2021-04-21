Four arrested for pilfering electricity

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electricity Supply Company (FESCO) task force claimed on Wednesday to have caught four people for their alleged involvement in electricity theft.

FESCO task force along with police conducted raids in Hujjan, Bucha Kalan and Chak 19-SB and caught Asif, Muhammad Akram, Shoukat and Jabbar Ali red-handed while stealing electricity directfrom main transmission lines and tampering with meters.

Cases have been registered against the accused.