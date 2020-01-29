UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Arrested For Supplying Drugs In Colleges In Karachi

Faizan Hashmi 55 seconds ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 07:22 PM

Four arrested for supplying drugs in colleges in Karachi

Police have arrested four persons involved in supplying drugs in different colleges and universities of mega city of the country, TV channel reported on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Police have arrested four persons involved in supplying drugs in different colleges and universities of mega city of the country, tv channel reported on Wednesday.

According to details, on a tip off, police team conducted a raid and nabbed four persons from Tipu Sultan road here.

During the investigation, the ring leader told the police about supplying drugs among the students of various colleges and universities.

The arrested persons hailed from Balochistan area, police said.

Related Topics

Balochistan Police Drugs Road TV From

Recent Stories

India stokes flames of war in the region, AJK Pres ..

3 minutes ago

Meeting decides to set up Facilitation Center to p ..

57 seconds ago

Taliban Attack 2 Checkpoints in Afghanistan's Dash ..

59 seconds ago

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board issues notice to 540 n ..

1 minute ago

British MPs ask India to stop HR abuses in Indian ..

1 minute ago

Attack kills 15 in eastern DR Congo

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.