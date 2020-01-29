Four arrested for supplying drugs in colleges in Karachi

Police have arrested four persons involved in supplying drugs in different colleges and universities of mega city of the country, TV channel reported on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Police have arrested four persons involved in supplying drugs in different colleges and universities of mega city of the country, tv channel reported on Wednesday.

According to details, on a tip off, police team conducted a raid and nabbed four persons from Tipu Sultan road here.

During the investigation, the ring leader told the police about supplying drugs among the students of various colleges and universities.

The arrested persons hailed from Balochistan area, police said.