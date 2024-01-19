Open Menu

Four Bike Rider Fall Into Canal

Faizan Hashmi Published January 19, 2024 | 11:50 AM

Four bike rider fall into canal

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) At least four bike riders fell into the canal due to heavy fog, but were saved, fortunately, the rescuer said.

According to the spokesperson of the rescue control room, four youngsters riding on motorbikes, namely Khawar, 20, son of Allah Ditta; Shahzeb, 23, son of Akhtar Hussain; Numan, 20, son of Pervaiz; and Mujtaba, son of Mazhar, slipped into the Ganesh Wah canal situated near Basti Bohar Wala, Alipur Road, as they could not control their balance following intense fog.

All of the victims were moved to the DHQ hospital on two ambulances.

The police of the concerned jurisdiction were informed about the incident, added the aid worker.

