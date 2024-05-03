Open Menu

Four Booked Over Water Theft

Umer Jamshaid Published May 03, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Four booked over water theft

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) The Irrigation authorities caught four farmers for stealing water from canals in various parts of the district.

Police said on Friday a task force conducted raids in various areas -- Mid-Ranjha, Haveli Majooka and Kalara and caught farmers stealing canal water.

On the reports of the irrigation authorities, police registered cases.

