Four Booked Over Water Theft
Umer Jamshaid Published May 03, 2024 | 05:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) The Irrigation authorities caught four farmers for stealing water from canals in various parts of the district.
Police said on Friday a task force conducted raids in various areas -- Mid-Ranjha, Haveli Majooka and Kalara and caught farmers stealing canal water.
On the reports of the irrigation authorities, police registered cases.
