Four brick kilns sealed in Jahanian

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) Environment Protection Department (EPD) sealed four brick kilns in Tahsil Jahanian during a week long campaign against smog that is still in progress, an official said on Friday.

Assistant Director EPD Khanewal Sarfarz Anjum said that a team led by environment inspector Muhammad Ajmad had conducted operations at Chak 124/10-R and 142/10-R in Tahsil Jahanian and sealed the four brick kilns.

He also imposed Rs 300,000 fine and got case registered against a brick kiln owner.

Sarfraz Anjum said that the anti-smog operations were being held on a daily basis.

