Four die, one injure in Quetta firing

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :As many as four people were gunned down while another got injured by the firing of unknown armed men here near Sariab area on Friday.

According to police sources, the victims were on their way to somewhere in a car when armed assailants opened fire at them and fled from the scene.

As a result, four people died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds while one Samiullah suffered serious injuries.

The bodies and the injured were rushed to civil hospital where the injured treatment was started.

The bodies of deceased were identified as Ghulam Sarwar (55), Ghulam Nabi (35), Mehrab Khan (25) and Maqbool Ahmed.

The reason of attack could not be ascertained so far. Police reached the site and cordoned off the entire area and started search to trace out attackers.