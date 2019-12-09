Four die, six injured as tractor plunges into ravine in Harani

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :At least four persons died and six others sustained injuries when a speeding tractor plunged into a deep ravine near Zarghoon Ghar area of Harnai district on Monday.

According to Deputy Commissioner Harnai Azeem Jan Dummar, the followers of Tablighi Jamat on board the tractors, which was way to Zarghoon Ghar Sharag , when it met the accident due to over-speed.

The Levies force personnel shifted the bodies and the injured to a nearby hospital. The injured were later referred to Civil Hospital Quetta.

The dead, who were identified as Gull Naseeb, Taj Ali, Syedal Khan and Manail Khan, were reported to be the residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.