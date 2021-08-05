Four drowned in Indus River

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Four young men drowned while swimming in the Indus River in the Latifabad area here on Thursday.

According to the police, the relatives of all the 4 persons reported at Airport police station separately in the wee hours of Thursday that they were missing.

It emerged early in the morning that they all had drowned in the river.

The deceased include 13 years old Umair, 15 years old Hamza, 17 years old Owais and 19 years old Mateen.

Three of them drowned near Kohsar and one near Latifabad Unit 12.

The dead bodies were shifted to Government Bhitai hospital for medico legal formalities.