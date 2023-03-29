Four drug peddlers held, contraband seized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :The district police apprehended four drug peddlers and seized over five kilogram hashish and ice from the possession during the last 24 hours.

According to a police report, Ghulam Muhammad Abad police arrested Ali Raza from Awan Chowk and seized 1.25kg of hashish and 10 grams of ice.

Millat town police arrested accused Qamarul Zaman from Sabina town and recovered 1.25 kg of hashish. Another narcotics supplier was nabbed from Chak No 188-RB Nullaywala and the same quantity of hashish was recovered.

D-type colony police arrested a supplier Ahmed with more than 1kg of hashish.

The accused were sent behind bars after registration of cases against them.