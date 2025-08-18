Four drug peddlers held with hashish, heroin

Police have arrested four drug peddlers and recovered hashish and heroin from their possession during a special crackdown launched in the city on Monday.

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Police have arrested four drug peddlers and recovered hashish and heroin from their possession during a special crackdown launched in the city on Monday.

In line with special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar, the police launched a crackdown against drug peddlers and conducted raids at separate locations of the city.

The police arrested four drug peddlers Zahid Ghafoor, Rashid, Umair and Saleem besides recovering four kilogram hashish and one kilogram heroin from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations, however, the CPO has directed police to continue crackdown against drug peddlers under the vision to make city drug free, police sources added.