Rubina Khalid Inaugurates BISP Dynamic Registration Center In Kaghan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 18, 2025 | 08:27 PM

Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid Monday inaugurated the BISP Dynamic Registration Center in Kaghan, aimed at providing deserving families with accessible and efficient survey facilities closer to their homes

Speaking at the inauguration, Senator Rubina Khalid said the establishment of the center would ease the difficulties faced by residents, particularly women and the elderly, who previously had to travel long and challenging mountainous routes to Balakot for registration.

She emphasized that the initiative reflects BISP’s vision that “no deserving family should be left behind.

Upon her arrival, the BISP Chairperson received a warm welcome from local women and young girls, who presented her with flowers and prayers for success.

During the visit, she also held a Khuli Kacheri, where she directly listened to the concerns of women and guided them about key BISP initiatives such as Benazir Kafalat, Benazir Nashonuma, and Benazir Taleemi Wazaif.

She explained the registration process, procedures for lodging complaints about unauthorized deductions, the use of the 8171 helpline, and the importance of biometric verification.

“The purpose of my visit is to listen directly to the problems of women and take practical steps for their immediate resolution,” she said.

Later, the chairperson personally supervised the registration process at the newly established center.

She instructed staff to ensure respectful treatment of poor and elderly women, enabling them to complete their registration with ease and dignity.

