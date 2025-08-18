Over 1m Cotton Bales Arrival Recorded At Ginneries Till Aug 15
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Seed Cotton (Phutti) equivalent to over 1 million (10,75,028) bales have reached ginning factories across Pakistan till Aug 15, 2025, registering a decrease of 17.45 percent as compared to corresponding period of last year.
According to a fortnightly report of Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) issued to the media on Monday, over 8 lac (08,39,987) bales have undergone the ginning process i.e converted into bales.
Cotton arrivals in Punjab were recorded 3,69,550 bales registering an increase of 5.90 percent as compared to the corresponding period of last year when arrivals were recorded 3,92,736 bales.
Sindh generated 5,17, 851 bales registering a decrease of 24.10 percent as compared to corresponding period of last year when arrivals were recorded 6,82,292 bales.
Arrivals in Baluchistan were recorded at 30,600 bales.
Exporters/traders didn't bought cotton bales while textile sector bought total 8,06488 bales. Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) didn't procure cotton in 20225,26, says the report. As many as 80,913 unsold bales stock was present.
Total 244 ginning factories were operational in the country.
