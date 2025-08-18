Three Robbers Killed During Encounter With Police
Umer Jamshaid Published August 18, 2025 | 08:27 PM
Three notorious robbers were killed while a police constable sustained injuries during an exchange of fire which took place near Dream Land City, Chak No 45/WB, between the Crime Control Division (CCD) Vehari and a gang of armed robbers
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Three notorious robbers were killed while a police constable sustained injuries during an exchange of fire which took place near Dream Land City, Chak No 45/WB, between the Crime Control Division (CCD) Vehari and a gang of armed robbers.
According to police sources, the Crime Control Department (CCD) team was on patrol from Dream Land City towards 45/WB when six unidentified suspects, allegedly preparing for a robbery, opened fire on the police party. The police retaliated in self-defense, during the exchange of the fire, Constable Naeem Shoukat sustained injuries from the indiscriminate firing of the suspects. In the crossfire, three of the assailants were fatally hit by bullets fired by their own accomplices, while the others managed to escape under the cover of darkness.
Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the scene and confirmed that the three suspects had died on the spot. Their bodies were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital Vehari for postmortem, while the injured constable was admitted for medical treatment.
The deceased suspects were later identified as Nazar Muhammad s/o Amir Bakhsh, resident of Dolatabad, Luddan, Akram s/o Nazir Ahmed resident of 23/WB, Vehari and Tanveer Ahmed s/o Munawar Ali resident of Narowal.
Police confirmed that the slain suspects were hardened criminals with a long history of serious cases registered in Vehari, Sialkot, Nankana Sahib, Sheikhupura and Narowal. Just two days earlier, they had committed a robbery in a house in the Thingi police jurisdiction, police sources said.
Police have also recovered two snatched motorcycles, two stolen mobile phones and two pistols used in the crime from the crime scene.
District Officer CCD, Shahid Farooq said that efforts were underway to arrest the remaining accomplices. He said that protecting the lives and property of citizens was the top priority of the police department.
