PNCA hosts Pocket Knife Woodcarving Workshop

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), Visual Arts Division, organized a Pocket Knife Woodcarving Workshop on Monday, conducted by acclaimed artists Kamran Qureshi and Ahsan Qureshi.

The workshop attracted enthusiastic participation from individuals of diverse age groups.

The session focused on woodcarving techniques, offering participants an interactive and hands-on experience.

Artist Kamran Qureshi guided attendees through the step-by-step process of carving with a pocket knife, providing handouts and highlighting essential safety measures.

Following the carving exercises, artist Ahsan Qureshi introduced participants to painting techniques, beginning with base coats and gradually adding intricate details to complete the artwork.

PNCA’s Visual Arts Division emphasized that the purpose of this initiative was to foster creativity, impart practical skills, and encourage learning across communities.

The Division reaffirmed its commitment to promoting art and culture by providing platforms for both established artists and aspiring students to engage in meaningful artistic practices.