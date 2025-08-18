Open Menu

PNCA Hosts Pocket Knife Woodcarving Workshop

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 18, 2025 | 08:27 PM

PNCA hosts Pocket Knife Woodcarving Workshop

The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), Visual Arts Division, organized a Pocket Knife Woodcarving Workshop on Monday, conducted by acclaimed artists Kamran Qureshi and Ahsan Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), Visual Arts Division, organized a Pocket Knife Woodcarving Workshop on Monday, conducted by acclaimed artists Kamran Qureshi and Ahsan Qureshi.

The workshop attracted enthusiastic participation from individuals of diverse age groups.

The session focused on woodcarving techniques, offering participants an interactive and hands-on experience.

Artist Kamran Qureshi guided attendees through the step-by-step process of carving with a pocket knife, providing handouts and highlighting essential safety measures.

Following the carving exercises, artist Ahsan Qureshi introduced participants to painting techniques, beginning with base coats and gradually adding intricate details to complete the artwork.

PNCA’s Visual Arts Division emphasized that the purpose of this initiative was to foster creativity, impart practical skills, and encourage learning across communities.

The Division reaffirmed its commitment to promoting art and culture by providing platforms for both established artists and aspiring students to engage in meaningful artistic practices.

Recent Stories

MOHRE, e& money partner to facilitate wage payment ..

MOHRE, e& money partner to facilitate wage payments for domestic workers

7 minutes ago
 Global tech giants, Arab talent to unite at Congre ..

Global tech giants, Arab talent to unite at Congress of Arabic & Creative Indust ..

7 minutes ago
 CM Maryam Nawaz Visits Japan, Punjab Government De ..

CM Maryam Nawaz Visits Japan, Punjab Government Decides to Learn from Japan’s ..

18 minutes ago
 HESCO declares Sanghar city one feeder as load-she ..

HESCO declares Sanghar city one feeder as load-shedding free

25 minutes ago
 Governor inaugurates tree plantation drive in Quet ..

Governor inaugurates tree plantation drive in Quetta

25 minutes ago
 Commissioner Sukkur visits civil hospital with cha ..

Commissioner Sukkur visits civil hospital with chairman district council

25 minutes ago
Planning Ministry launches ‘URAAN AI Techathon-1 ..

Planning Ministry launches ‘URAAN AI Techathon-1.0’ to ignite innovation

25 minutes ago
 China's Hithium strikes energy storage deal with P ..

China's Hithium strikes energy storage deal with Pakistan's IEC to tackle power ..

25 minutes ago
 Govt believes in protecting rights of people, prov ..

Govt believes in protecting rights of people, providing equal opportunities: Gov ..

25 minutes ago
 Law Minister calls for reforms in justice system a ..

Law Minister calls for reforms in justice system amid rising gender-based violen ..

27 minutes ago
 Digital Dubai unveils all member of first Emirati ..

Digital Dubai unveils all member of first Emirati virtual family

37 minutes ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Ga ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur donates his one-month s ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan