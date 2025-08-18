PNCA Hosts Pocket Knife Woodcarving Workshop
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 18, 2025 | 08:27 PM
The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), Visual Arts Division, organized a Pocket Knife Woodcarving Workshop on Monday, conducted by acclaimed artists Kamran Qureshi and Ahsan Qureshi
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), Visual Arts Division, organized a Pocket Knife Woodcarving Workshop on Monday, conducted by acclaimed artists Kamran Qureshi and Ahsan Qureshi.
The workshop attracted enthusiastic participation from individuals of diverse age groups.
The session focused on woodcarving techniques, offering participants an interactive and hands-on experience.
Artist Kamran Qureshi guided attendees through the step-by-step process of carving with a pocket knife, providing handouts and highlighting essential safety measures.
Following the carving exercises, artist Ahsan Qureshi introduced participants to painting techniques, beginning with base coats and gradually adding intricate details to complete the artwork.
PNCA’s Visual Arts Division emphasized that the purpose of this initiative was to foster creativity, impart practical skills, and encourage learning across communities.
The Division reaffirmed its commitment to promoting art and culture by providing platforms for both established artists and aspiring students to engage in meaningful artistic practices.
Recent Stories
MOHRE, e& money partner to facilitate wage payments for domestic workers
Global tech giants, Arab talent to unite at Congress of Arabic & Creative Indust ..
CM Maryam Nawaz Visits Japan, Punjab Government Decides to Learn from Japan’s ..
HESCO declares Sanghar city one feeder as load-shedding free
Governor inaugurates tree plantation drive in Quetta
Commissioner Sukkur visits civil hospital with chairman district council
Planning Ministry launches ‘URAAN AI Techathon-1.0’ to ignite innovation
China's Hithium strikes energy storage deal with Pakistan's IEC to tackle power ..
Govt believes in protecting rights of people, providing equal opportunities: Gov ..
Law Minister calls for reforms in justice system amid rising gender-based violen ..
Digital Dubai unveils all member of first Emirati virtual family
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur donates his one-month s ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM Maryam Nawaz Visits Japan, Punjab Government Decides to Learn from Japan’s Experience for Moder ..18 minutes ago
-
Syed Anns Ahmad Gilani: Pakistan’s Tech Visionary Transforming Lives20 minutes ago
-
HESCO declares Sanghar city one feeder as load-shedding free25 minutes ago
-
Governor inaugurates tree plantation drive in Quetta25 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Sukkur visits civil hospital with chairman district council25 minutes ago
-
Planning Ministry launches ‘URAAN AI Techathon-1.0’ to ignite innovation25 minutes ago
-
Govt believes in protecting rights of people, providing equal opportunities: Governor Balochistan Ja ..25 minutes ago
-
Law Minister calls for reforms in justice system amid rising gender-based violence cases27 minutes ago
-
Man arrested for making fake call about vehicle snatching27 minutes ago
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur donates his one-month salary to flood affec ..27 minutes ago
-
Secretary tourism issues strict orders for GDA field officers to ensure tourism promotion27 minutes ago
-
Scattered showers reported in Lahore27 minutes ago